MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former policy fellow to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was charged Friday by the United States Attorney’s office with drug and gun crimes.
Keegan Jamaal Rolenc, 28, was arrested by Minneapolis police in early February after a traffic stop yielded a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, about 40 grams of cocaine, and other evidence of drug distribution.
Rolenc has previously been convicted of several felonies, including a drive-by shooting, assaults and drug possessions.
He was charged Friday with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
Rolenc first met Mayor Frey in a Minneapolis Group Violence Intervention program. Frey eventually brought him into the mayor’s office as an intern, and then as a policy fellow. Frey also helped Rolenc in his quest to obtain a realtor’s license, but his criminal history shut him out.
Frey said back in February that he was “gutted” by news of Rolenc’s arrest.
His formal detention hearing is set for July 22.
