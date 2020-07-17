MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother, grandmother and a good friend. It’s how loved ones remember a Minneapolis woman who lost her life to COVID-19. WCCO continues our Faces of COVID-19 series with how Joan Wittman made sure her family always came first.

Her sweetness drew even the family dog in from the time Joan Wittman was born in 1931.

“She grew up here in Minneapolis,” her daughter Joan Berendt said. “She left school at 10th grade she started working to help the family out. But, one of the smartest people I ever knew.”

Joan did crossword puzzles in ink and her daughter says her mom’s nose was always buried in a book.

“I was really, really close to her,” Berendt said.

In fact, her mom lived with Jill Berendt’s family and helped to raise Jill’s kids, until dementia forced them two years ago to move Joan to North Ridge in New Hope. Like all nursing homes, when COVID-19 cases were confirmed in March, the facility kept families away.

“I was afraid for her. Because I knew that if she got it she probably wouldn’t survive it,” Berendt said.

Her family mailed her a cell phone with the hope they’d stay connected.

“I tried to talk to her on the phone one time but she clearly had no idea what was going on or who I was,” she said.

A month later, as COVID-19 cases climbed at North Ridge, Joan tested positive.

“They started saying she was going downhill fast,” she added.

Joan Wittman died on April 26 at 88 years old, without any final words from the five generations of family she leaves behind.

“She was just wonderful. I miss her every day,” her daughter said.

In a way, it’s made the months since more difficult for Berendt to manage. No memorial service or send-off to the woman they loved.

“It was hard to say goodbye. Without even being able to say goodbye,” Berendt added.

WCCO would like to share any memories if you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19. If you’re willing, send an e-mail to tips@wcco.com.