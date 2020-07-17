MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says a significant number of Minneapolis Police personnel are leaving the department.
The mayor and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told city council members Friday they typically lose 45 officers and other personnel a year through normal attrition. So far this year, they’ve lost 65, but say that number doesn’t tell the whole story.
“In addition to both the formal PTSD claims and the clear resignations or attrition that we’re seeing, there’s also a level of people who are just going on leave in some form, whether that’s taking significant vacation leave or using up the rest of their paid sick. And that also raises a flag as to whether that individual might ultimately leave in some other form,” Frey said.
An attorney handling disability claims told WCCO last week more than 150 officers, nearly 20% of the force, have begun the process of filing claims.
They say they’re suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing unrest, which included the burning of the 3rd Precinct building.
The mayor says they are also seeing more personnel leaving the fire department, but not as many as the police department.
