MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man from Oak Park Heights has died after crashing into a dump truck in West Lakeland Township.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Manning Avenue N. Witnesses at the scene said they saw the car cross into the center lane into oncoming traffic. The Nissan then crashed into a dump truck traveling southbound.

Officials arrived a 6:20 p.m. and  attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

