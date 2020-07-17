Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man from Oak Park Heights has died after crashing into a dump truck in West Lakeland Township.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Manning Avenue N. Witnesses at the scene said they saw the car cross into the center lane into oncoming traffic. The Nissan then crashed into a dump truck traveling southbound.
Officials arrived a 6:20 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
