MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It could be a wild night for much of Minnesota as we go into the weekend. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has a large swath of northern Minnesota under an enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning.

As WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak explains, a moderate risk for severe weather represents the fourth-highest out of a five-tiered severe weather threat scale. It’s a rare call, and has only been issued two other times in the last decade. (An enhanced risk for severe weather is the third-highest risk on the same scale.)

8AM UPDATE from @NWSSPC places a significant chunk of NW #MNwx in a MODERATE RISK for severe weather tonight… or, a 4 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale. This is relatively RARE for that area; "Moderate" has been issued only 2 other times in the last 10 yrs pic.twitter.com/1FaBSeXtUp — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 17, 2020

The areas currently under a moderate risk include the Fargo-Moorhead area, Brainerd, and points between including Leech Lake, Bemidji, and Detroit Lakes.

The Twin Cities is under a slight risk for severe weather. Storms are most likely to form in the metro area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Augustyniak says that this is an evening during which Minnesotans should treat severe thunderstorm warnings with the same level of seriousness they would treat tornado warnings in their area.

The system could bring strong, straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph to the state — possibly in the form of a derecho — but there’s also the threat for hail as well. Augustyniak said there could also be a threat for tornados, especially in the eastern part of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

My derecho checklist checks out for our region tonight 😐 pic.twitter.com/cp5VSFlTWe — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 17, 2020

