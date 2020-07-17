MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A landlord in the Powderhorn neighborhood is suing the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, claiming that allowing people to live in tents in the park violates a number of already-existing ordinances.
For the past few weeks, people experiencing homelessness have set up tents in Powderhorn park, resulting in both community support and controversy as they seek a stable place to live amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of an apartment building on the 31st block of Tenth Avenue, however, has had multiple tenants say they plan to move out because of the ongoing issues at the park.
On one occasion, a tenant sent him a video of a person – who appeared to be coming from the park – try to open car door handles in the parking lot. That same person then allegedly went up to the building and tried to open the tenant’s windows.
The landlord is suing the park board for at least $10,000 in damages, an added video security system, security patrols, repairing damage, and replacing lost tenants.
The park board said they have “acted at all times consistent with Gov. Walz’s Executive Orders and directions concerning the homeless and within the Park Board’s legal authority to govern parks.”
