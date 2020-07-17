MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Roseville Police Department is looking for help from the public to identify people involved with several bias-motivated crimes.
Over the past month, there have been multiple incidents near the 1900 block of Country Road B. Each incident targeted a resident’s Black Lives Matter sign. There have also been four separate reports of dead raccoons placed in the nearby area.
The most recent incident involved a dead raccoon found nailed to a utility post on the morning of July 12.
On June 25, a 55-year-old Roseville man admitted to damaging the Black Lives Matter sign because he found it offensive. He is currently facing a misdemeanor charge. Detectives are investigating whether he is connected to the raccoon incidents.
Officials are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman and a man responsible for stealing signs on June 19 at 5:05 p.m. They both were riding a black Dodge pickup truck that looked to have an exercise machine in the bed.
If anyone has information, they can call Roseville Police at 651-792-7008. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.