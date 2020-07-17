MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Des Moines, Iowa teen is charged with running over a Crystal police officer Thursday after leading law enforcement on a chase.

Shi Sho, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to pull Sho over for speeding on an interstate, but he fled. He was eventually boxed in by officers after the chase entered the city of Crystal near West Broadway Avenue and Bass Lake Road.

Sho was still in his vehicle when several uniformed officers on foot surrounded him, one of whom attempted to smash his driver’s side window. Investigators say Sho is seen in cellphone video reversing his car, pinning a female officer against a squad car, then driving forward. That officer is then knocked down, and her legs are run over.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and treated for a serious leg bruise. She is expected to be released some time Friday

After his arrest, Sho first gave investigators a fake name before confirming his real identity. He also said he saw the officer he injured while he was being boxed in, but was unaware he ran her over.

Two teenage boys were also in the car with Sho, but it is not clear if they will face any criminal charges.

Sho could face up to 10 years in prison.