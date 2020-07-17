MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins will continue to hire off-duty Minneapolis police officers during the 2020 season games.
The decision, according to a statement released Friday, came as a result of conversations with MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo and voices “both inside and outside the Twins organization.”
Since the death of George Floyd in May, Minneapolis community and city council leaders have called for the dismantling of the police department. Many event venues such as First Avenue and the Walker Art Center ceased hiring off-duty officers in June. Minneapolis Parks have also said they will stop hiring the officers to assist with park events.
The Twins, on the other hand, will continue their long-standing relationship with the department, as the officers will assist Target Field’s internal security team.
The organization has said they will reevaluate security and staffing options for the 2021 season based on “authentic progress toward significant reform within the Minneapolis Police Department, and or a community-embraced public safety model.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Twins will participate in a shortened 60-game season for 2020.
