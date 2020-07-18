MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 restrictions impacted how some people went about keeping cool Saturday when it felt like triple-digit heat in the Twin Cities.

At the Oak Hill Park splash pad in St. Louis Park, some families strategized on the best time to show up because of social distancing rule.

Sarah Wernette enjoyed the water with her daughter Clara. She says it’s best to come early before the hottest part of the day, but not too early when everyone’s still arriving, because the pad will keep people out once it reaches 50% capacity.

“You can’t really wear a mask in there, because you’ll get wet, and they say you’re not supposed to wear them swimming,” Wernette said.

A couple miles away, Chris Rolfe stayed hydrated Saturday while spending the morning pouring concrete for a mutual friend’s driveway.

“Well, the guys like their beer and I [drink] water in the daytime,” Rolfe said. “I’ve got stuff to do yet, so we’ll just stick to water for now.”

Beyond knowing physically when your body is telling you to take a break, Rolfe’s years of working outdoors have taught him how to mentally prepare for extreme heat, too.

“You’ve got to get yourself up and ready to go, because if you think it’s going to be a drag, it’s going to be,” he said. “When you’re working with people outdoors, you’re watching them and they’re watching you. If someone’s starting to get angry that’s a sign they’re getting dehydrated.”

Rolfe says another sign of dehydration is when you stop sweating.