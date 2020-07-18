Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators believe a lightning strike caused a house fire in Eagan early Saturday morning.
Washington County officials responded to the fire on the 800 block of Midwest Terrace N. at 4:05 a.m.
The fire triggered three alarms in the house, and Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott believes the house to be a total loss due to the combination of fire, smoke, and water damage.
No one was hurt in the fire because the family was on vacation at the time.
