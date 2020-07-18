Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after he was stabbed following what investigators believe was a domestic incident.
At 9:46 p.m. on Friday, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a man in the road on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue S. The report said he had either been shot or stabbed.
When they arrived, officers found him suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
After following evidence at the scene, officers went to an apartment in the area. There, they found a woman who was taken into custody. Officials suspect a domestic incident had preceded the stabbing.
