MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights leader and longtime congressman, passed away in Atlanta late Friday night.

In December of 2019, Lewis had announced he had stage-4 pancreatic cancer. He died at the age of 80.

Lewis changed lives across the United States, as one of the original Freedom Riders and as one of the men who led 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Officials in Minnesota remembered him well. Tim Walz, who served in Congress with Lewis, said “I will always be grateful to have served with John Lewis, a civil rights leader who never gave up on building a more fair, equal country. His heart, his ideas, and his legacy will forever be etched in history.”

I will always be grateful to have served with John Lewis, a civil rights leader who never gave up on building a more fair, more equal country. His heart, his ideas, and his legacy will forever be etched in history. pic.twitter.com/hgOfFz5A8D — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 18, 2020

Attorney General Keith Ellison had also worked in Congress with Lewis.

I always loved hearing ⁦@repjohnlewis⁩ encouraging us towards ‘good trouble'. https://t.co/HbsaYDNJVP — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 18, 2020

In an article published on Medium, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she has always been in awe of Lewis’ “persistence, his resilience, his faith that this country could be better, if only we put in the work.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar posted tweet in which she called him a “moral voice for the whole nation.”

John Lewis was a giant. A civil rights legend.

A leader in the halls of Congress.

And a moral voice for the whole nation. Having the opportunity to serve with him was one of the great honors of my life. pic.twitter.com/b3YJh404YH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2020

Rep. Dean Phillips said he changed America.”When he spoke, he commanded the Congress,” he said.