MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin could see another round of severe thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon.
It comes after a round of severe thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning, which left wind damage in northern Minnesota.
NEXT UP: Clearing & dangerously hot for much of #MNwx & #WIwx this afternoon. ⚠️ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS & ADVISORIES are up.
Another round of SEVERE T-STORMS will develop late aft'n & evening, including the chance for tornadoes 🌪. I'm in at 8am w/@jennifermayerle on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/EMs6julG3F
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 18, 2020
On Saturday afternoon, the state will see extreme heat, with feels-like temperatures as high as 108 degrees in the metro area.
Because of oppressive dew points and an incoming eastern-moving cold front, thunderstorms could begin to develop after 3 p.m. and into the evening hours.
Initially, the area could see tornados, but the threat will die down after the first few hours. However, there will still be a threat of destructive 70-mile-per-hour winds and hail the size of golf balls.
You must log in to post a comment.