MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin could see another round of severe thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon.

It comes after a round of severe thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning, which left wind damage in northern Minnesota.

On Saturday afternoon, the state will see extreme heat, with feels-like temperatures as high as 108 degrees in the metro area.

Because of oppressive dew points and an incoming eastern-moving cold front, thunderstorms could begin to develop after 3 p.m. and into the evening hours.

Initially, the area could see tornados, but the threat will die down after the first few hours. However, there will still be a threat of destructive 70-mile-per-hour winds and hail the size of golf balls.

