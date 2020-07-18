Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to be a warm and stormy weekend, and so Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are talking about all the ways to enjoy the height of summer while also adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. Here are links to everything they covered.
- St. Jude Ride and 5K Run featuring Ryan Dungey and Friends | Watch Live on Facebook
- The Littlest Bailout Relief Fund from Countrytime Lemonade
- Minneapolis’ Midtown Global Market Reopening
- Lydia Wahlstrom’s Sweet 16:
Birthday Cards Can Be Sent To This Address:
3050 Duluth St.
Maplewood, MN 55109
