MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe rain and thunderstorms rolled through Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Friday night and early Saturday morning, leaving at least 10,000 people without power.
According to Xcel Energy, the majority of these outages are impacting the metro area. As of 8:30 a.m., there are 241 outages in the area.
However the outages cover large swaths of the state, Montevideo, Mankato, and Hayward, Wisconsin.
