Severe Weather:The latest updates on storms moving across Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bde Maka Ska, COVID-19, Local TV, Milk Carton Boat Races, Minneapolis News, Twin Cities Beach Blast

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities tradition looked a little different this year.

The Milk Carton Boat Races were held Sunday at Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis during the Twin Cities Beach Blast.

Only one family participated this year because of social distancing, while other racers were encouraged to do it on their own and submit their times online.

Sand castles are also a part of the tradition, and many were made on the beach as teams worked six-feet apart.

Comments