MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least five Democrats are running for Minnesota’s fifth Congressional District seat, which is currently held by Rep. Ilhan Omar.
One of the hopefuls is Antone Melton-Meaux. Anyone watching TV over the past few weeks knows it’s been nearly impossible to miss his campaign commercials.
He has outraised Omar by millions of dollars in the last quarter. She was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning, where host Esme Murphy asked her about her challenger’s fundraising.
“There are people who are invested in keeping that status quo, people who don’t want these structural changes to take place, and those are really the people who have the resources to oust someone like me,” Omar said.
The congresswoman says her office’s internal polls shows she’s up 37 percentage points with a 74% approval rating.
