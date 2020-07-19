MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says there is an urgent need for blood plasma donations.
The Minnesota Democrat put a spotlight on the issue Sunday, alongside M Health Fairview doctors.
The Senator’s office says plasma donations are down because of COVID-19. She is urging people who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma, which could help other patients recover.
Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, was one of the first patients to donate plasma as part of a Mayo Clinic program.
“It was right at the beginning of people realizing that after someone recovers that they can give plasma, and it’s having promising results,” Klobuchar said. “Mayo and Fairview, the University of Minnesota … so many of our top medical facilities are not just leaders in Minnesota when it comes to plasma donation but they’re also leaders nationally.”
Earlier this month, Klobuchar introduced legislation that would create a public awareness campaign about the importance of donating plasma.
