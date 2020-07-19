Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed and a woman was injured after a crash in Stevens County Friday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 69-year-old man was traveling east on Highway 28 near 580th Avenue when his Nissan Murano entered a construction zone, fishtailed, and struck a Freightliner tractor.
Officials say the driver of the Nissan was killed in the crash. A 21-year-old female passenger was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.
According to the State Patrol, the operators of the Freightliner tractor were not hurt.
