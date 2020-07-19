MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizations are calling on lawmakers to extend unemployment benefits to high school students before Minnesota’s special session ends.
Organizers behind the Don’t Forget Us campaign want students 16 and older to get temporary unemployment benefits if they’ve been laid off.
Marcus Pope, vice president of Youthprise, says Minnesota is one of the only states where high school students are excluded.
“We have a diverse range of high school students that are using their income for various kind of life-sustaining, practical needs. This isn’t just about pocket change,” Pope said. “This is about young people who are working to really meet the needs of themselves and their families during this pandemic.”
Dozens of organizations have signed a letter to Minnesota lawmakers, asking them to make the change.
