MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota added another 922 cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections Monday and four more deaths, including that of a child.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that a fatality was reported in Clay County of a child between the ages of 0 and 5. No other information on the death was given.
The state’s death toll is now at 1,545. According to graphs, COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have plateaued, as daily fatalities have been in the single digits for almost all of July.
Since the start of the outbreak, 47,107 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the disease. More than 40,000 of those patients have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Currently, 247 patients are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19 — down 11 in the last 24 hours.
Testings in Minnesota is holding steady, with upwards of 15,000 tests processed a day.
Staring this week, more businesses in Minnesota are requiring that customers wear masks in stores. These businesses include Caribou Coffee, Kowalski’s markets and Wal-Mart.
Meanwhile, more cities are considering imposing face mask orders, and Gov. Tim Walz is mulling over whether or not to impose a statewide mask mandate.
