MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says that there is a tentative deal on police reform that could pass during the special session.
The Republican from Nisswa told reporters during a press conference Monday kicking off the session that senate lawmakers have a police reform deal in the works, although the language still needs to be hammered out. He said that the deal does not involve measures to cut police funding; instead, it tackles issues such as banning chokeholds.
Gazelka said the police reform bill could pass Monday, but not if a bonding bill doesn’t also pass. Gazelka says he plans to adjourn the special session by midnight, effectively ending the second special session this summer.
This tentative deal on police reform commes less than two months after the killing of George Floyd on May 25. Video of the fatal arrest sparked protests and riots in Minnesota and across the country, including calls to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder in Floyd’s death. Three other officers are also facing charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
