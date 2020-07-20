MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The list of Minnesota cities requiring face masks and covering keeps growing.
In a 5-2 votes, the St. Cloud City Council approved a citywide mask ordinance Monday, effective immediately. Face masks are required in all indoor public spaces. Exemptions are made for kids under age 5, and people who are unable to wear masks because of a medical condition.
The Minnesota Cities Requiring Face Masks
The St. Cloud Park Council recessed its decision for an ordinance Monday night, and will continue the discussion Tuesday evening.
Face coverings are also now required at MSP Airport starting July 27. Travelers will need to wear them in all indoor spaces, including parking ramps and shuttles, as well as outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
