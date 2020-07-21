MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been more than two weeks since daily COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota were in the double digits. Even so, the number of new infections continues to climb.

In the last 24 hours, 352 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. However, due to administrators transitioning data over the weekend, officials say that a better way to understand the numbers of the last two days is to average them out: with 636 cases detected each day. On Monday, health officials initially reported 922 cases, which would have been one of the highest single-day tallies since the start of the outbreak.

Also on Tuesday, health officials also reported three more COVID-19 deaths. While the fatality numbers have plateaued in recent weeks, two recent victims have been young. One victim reported Tuesday was in their 30s; another reported Monday was an infant with no underlying conditions.

In Minnesota hospitals, 266 people are currently battling COVID-19, with 112 people in intensive care. Overall, hospitalizations increased 19 since Monday — with all new patients in regular (not intensive) care.

According to the state’s COVID-19 response dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate for Minnesota was measured earlier this month at 5%. The positivity rate should fall with increased testing, which Minnesota has accomplished in recent weeks. As such, an increase in the positivity rate could note a possible local outbreak.

If the positivity rate climbs to 15% or surges 5% over a 14-day period, health officials will consider dialing back Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to climb, more cities are ordering residents and visitors to wear face masks when inside buildings. The latest cities to require masks are Shoreview, St. Cloud and Minnetonka. Gov. Tim Walz is still deciding on whether or not to mandate a statewide face mask order.