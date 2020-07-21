MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota was awarded $300,000 Tuesday from the CARES Act to help their community respond and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide Minnesota with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”
The CARES Act provides the Economic Development Administration (EDA) with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Minnesota is one of more than 850 existing grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the CARES Act.
