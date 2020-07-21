CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Burnett Dairy Cooperative, Fire, Grantsburg, Western Wisconsin, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are battling a fire Tuesday morning at a dairy cooperative in western Wisconsin.

The fire at Burnett Dairy Cooperative, located just east of Grantsburg on State Road 70, started around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, with eight fire departments responding.

Employees were inside the building when the flames began to spread. All made it out unharmed.

Officials believe the fire started as a result of a mechanical issue. Still, the exact cause remains unknown.

The Burnett Dairy Cooperative dates back more than 120 years. The cooperative is one of the largest employers in Burnett County.

Comments