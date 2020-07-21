Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are battling a fire Tuesday morning at a dairy cooperative in western Wisconsin.
The fire at Burnett Dairy Cooperative, located just east of Grantsburg on State Road 70, started around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, with eight fire departments responding.
Employees were inside the building when the flames began to spread. All made it out unharmed.
Officials believe the fire started as a result of a mechanical issue. Still, the exact cause remains unknown.
The Burnett Dairy Cooperative dates back more than 120 years. The cooperative is one of the largest employers in Burnett County.
