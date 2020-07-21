MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dairy co-op in western Wisconsin will rebuild after a fire on Monday night destroyed a piece of its 120-year-old history.

News that the Burnett Dairy Co-op was burning spread fast across western Wisconsin.

Dawn Bengston has a cabin nearby and over the years watched the co-op expand to a cheese shop, beer barn, and general store. It was a source of pride for the area. She stopped by to watch the fire crews as soon as the flames were going through the roof.

“My great uncle was a butter maker at the creamery across the street,” said Bengston, who grew up in Grantsburg. “It was kind of a special place for our family.”

Siren’s Police Chief said 20 people were working inside when the fire started. It’s believed a mechanical issue with the original part of the plant could be to blame. Ammonia tanks only added to the concern, keeping 14 all-volunteer fire departments on the scene.

“It was a tough, tough 12, 14 hours,” said Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers.

For now, everybody is safe, according to Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Dave Gaiser.

As CEO, Gaiser has made more recent changes for COVID-19 safety. What happened last night will be another setback for the 200 farmers who rely on the co-op to make a living.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us but everyone will pull together,” he said.

Gaiser says he’s already heard from other cheese makers stepping in to help.