MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd are expected to appear in court Tuesday.
The hearing is to discuss the court’s gag order and expanded access to body camera footage.
All four defense attorneys want the gag order lifted.
Derek Chauvin will appear remotely. He faces the most serious charges, including second-degree murder.
The other three former officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander J. Kueng — are out on bail and will appear in person.
