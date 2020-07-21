Comments
Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer — the State Fair’s first-ever exclusive craft beer — and fan-favorite Key Lime Pie Beer will both be available for purchase on tap and in crowlers at the Lift Bridge taproom this year due to the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair.
Beginning Wednesday, July 29 at noon, State Fair enthusiasts and craft beer lovers alike can pre-order both limited edition beers online in 750 milliliter crowlers for curbside pickup at the taproom between August 27 and September 7.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.