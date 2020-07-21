MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis turned into a fatal shooting.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of 22nd Street East, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
Investigators say the victim was confronted by two men who tried to break into his car. The men fled and the victim ran after them.
During the chase, one of the men turned back and shot the victim. Both men continued running.
Officers found the victim at the scene with a grave gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Hennepin Healthcare, where he underwent surgery. The victim died later Monday night.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
You must log in to post a comment.