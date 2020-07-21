CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are possible from the Twin Cities into Western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

According to meteorologist Chris Shaffer, all severe weather ingredients are in play, but the threat is low.

Several funnel clouds are possible, and some could touch down as tornadoes.

“They would be weak, but still damaging,” Shaffer said.

The possible storms are expected to move out by Tuesday evening.

“Wednesday looks great: cooler than average, less humid and sunny,” Shaffer said. “It gets warmer and humid by Thursday.”

