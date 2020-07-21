MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are possible from the Twin Cities into Western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
According to meteorologist Chris Shaffer, all severe weather ingredients are in play, but the threat is low.
If you live in the yellow shaded area, you are in a slight risk for severe storms that could produce damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/6vpLqYR4dK
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) July 21, 2020
Several funnel clouds are possible, and some could touch down as tornadoes.
“They would be weak, but still damaging,” Shaffer said.
Radar is picking up areas of weak rotation. We do expect several funnel clouds today, the concern is if any make it to the ground. They may be weak, but they could still be damaging. pic.twitter.com/5KxMljrjvS
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) July 21, 2020
The possible storms are expected to move out by Tuesday evening.
“Wednesday looks great: cooler than average, less humid and sunny,” Shaffer said. “It gets warmer and humid by Thursday.”
