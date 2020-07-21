MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A decision on a statewide mask mandate in Minnesota is expected before the end of the week.
During a COVID-19 update Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz said a decision on the mandate will happen in the “next day or two.” He said it’s the simplest thing that can be done in order to get students back to school in the fall and keep businesses open.
He said not all Republicans are on board, and that he wished they could all get together and take the leap together.
Walz said state officials are considering regional differences, but there are worries about COVID-19 spread if people are traveling from other areas.
Last week, the Minnesota Hospital Association urged Walz to implement a statewide mask mandate. More and more cities and major retailers have already implemented face mask policies.
