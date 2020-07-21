MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For anyone who wants to leave 2020 behind, the Renaissance Festival has announced plans to go forward with plans for this fall. This year marks the 50th anniversary for the event.
However, the festival announced that they will alter the dates to Sept. 5 through Oct. 4, on weekends plus Labor Day. This change was made in order to give more time for state officials, scientists and health experts to monitor the continued spread — or containment — of COVID-19 in the state.
The Renaissance Festival said they had extended their lease, and will remain in Shakopee at least through next year.
“We have developed a draft Preparedness Plan as part of our ongoing efforts to initiate mitigation measures and protocols for 2020 to provide a safe environment for patrons and participants. A working draft of our Preparedness plan will be shared in the near future,” a spokesperson for the event said.
Organizers said they would not engage in any activities that would run counter to what the state is directing, in terms of COVID-19 prevention, but also hold the belief that the current trends would precipitate a new turn of the dial allowing more people to attend outdoor events in the state.
