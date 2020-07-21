Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a 61-year-old man was hospitalized after striking a deer Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, an Avon man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Pelican Lake Road when he struck a deer in the roadway. The driver was able to call 911 to report the crash.
Mayo Ambulance transported the 61-year-old to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the driver was not wearing a helmet.
