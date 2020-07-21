MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is possibly looking to sell the NBA franchise he’s owned for over 25 years.

Taylor tells WCCO’s Mike Max that he’s listening to offers. Right now there are a couple of different groups that are interested in buying the team, including one involving former Wolves star Kevin Garnett. He posted his intentions Tuesday on Twitter.

“My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis. I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is,” Garnett said. “No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”

In an April interview with “The Athletic,” Garnett stated a different opinion of working with Taylor.

“I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I’ll always love my guys, I’ll always love the people who [mess] with me there,” Garnett said. “I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes.”

Prospective buyers would have to promise to keep the team in Minnesota, and Taylor tells WCCO he would stay on as an active partner.

Taylor says no negotiations have taken place so far.