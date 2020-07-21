MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a fatal pawn shop shooting during the unrest in Minneapolis.
Freeman announced Tuesday that the investigation and possible prosecution of the Lake Street pawn shop owner requires more witnesses who saw what happened.
On May 27, 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. of Minneapolis was shot and killed after riots broke out on East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue, near the Minneapolis police’s 3rd Precinct. The medical examiner said Horton died of shotgun wounds to the chest and upper extremities.
The owner of a nearby pawn shop was arrested, but was released from custody pending further investigation.
According to Freeman, the scene was chaotic that evening with police officers being attacked with objects as they tried rendering aid to Horton and later as they tried to investigate the crime scene. Investigators needed to wait for the following day to safely return to the crime scene.
Additionally, the investigation has only found one witness who saw part of the incident, and no surveillance video of the incident has been found. So, more witnesses are needed.
“We need the help of anyone who was in or around Cadillac Pawn at the time of the shooting,” Freeman said. “We need to know what happened several minutes before the shooting and then the shooting itself.”
Anyone with information on the shooting of Horton is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at CrimeStoppers.org.
