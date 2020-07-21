CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Does your choice of ice cream say something about your personality?

A new OnePoll survey, in conjunction with Breyers, found that people who like strawberry ice cream like doing laundry, watching sci-fi movies, and listening to jazz.

People who picked vanilla are more introverted, prefer dogs over cats, and are night owls.

And, chocolate ice cream lovers are more extroverted, enjoy a good romantic comedy, and love pop music.

Click here to see more about the study.

