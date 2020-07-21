Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Does your choice of ice cream say something about your personality?
A new OnePoll survey, in conjunction with Breyers, found that people who like strawberry ice cream like doing laundry, watching sci-fi movies, and listening to jazz.
People who picked vanilla are more introverted, prefer dogs over cats, and are night owls.
And, chocolate ice cream lovers are more extroverted, enjoy a good romantic comedy, and love pop music.
Click here to see more about the study.
You must log in to post a comment.