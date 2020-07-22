MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Crystal police officer went to the hospital with serious injuries after being run over during a vehicle chase last Thursday.

The female officer is expected to live and police say an 18-year-old man and two male juveniles are responsible for her injuries.

On Wednesday, The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Shi Sho of Des Moines, Iowa, with second-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer related to this incident.

“It’s horrific. This is horrible,” said Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering. “This is something that police departments do not want to see happen. Our officers every single day put their lives on the line for the communities they serve.”

Revering says the three suspects wouldn’t pull over for speeding on the freeway and led state troopers on a chase that ended up in Crystal.

When the suspects were boxed in, police say they tried to drive away again, and that’s when they ran over the officer.

Revering says a different officer then fired a gun at the vehicle, but no one was hit. She says her officers followed all proper protocols.

State troopers took the suspects into custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who discharged her firearm as Jessica Donahue who has been with the Crystal Police Department for 19 years.

Donahue is on standard administrative leave. She has been released from the hospital and is recovering from injuries sustained during the incident.

Tony Johnson lives nearby. She says it’s a lot of action, and violence, for their neighborhood.

“I have a 14-year-old and I worry about when I walk out the door what could happen,” Johnson said. “Are we safe? Can we go to the store? Go for a bike ride or a walk without worrying if we could’ve got caught up in that entanglement right there just walking down the street. It’s scary.”

The BCA’s investigation into this incident is ongoing.