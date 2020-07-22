Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 Minneapolis Aquatennial is officially underway but looks a little different this year. Due to COVID-19, organizers have modified the annual event to be exclusively online.
Some of the highlights include interactive puzzles, a scavenger hunt, Bingo games, origami, musical performances, memories from Aquatennials past, card games and more!
To see the full 2020 Aquatennial online schedule click here.
Organizers say next year’s Aquatennial celebration is slated for July 21-24, 2021.
