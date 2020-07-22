MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will soon have a statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce the mandate Wednesday afternoon, which will require the wearing of a face mask inside all public places. It’s not yet clear how soon the mandate will go into effect in the state.
RELATED: Minnesota Cities Already Requiring Face Masks
The expected decision means Minnesota will join the growing list of states implementing face mask mandates. Those states include much of the eastern seaboard and west coast, along with many southern states, including Texas.
As of Wednesday, midwest states like Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas have not implemented face mask mandates.
Pressure to make a decision on face masks has been mounting as the start of the school year looms.
Previously, Walz said the simplest thing that can be done to get students back in class this fall — and to keep businesses open — is for everyone to wear a mask. The governor also criticized some Republican lawmakers for not supporting the mandate, saying he wished everyone could get together and “take the leap together.”
A decision on school in the fall is expected next week.
Last week, the Minnesota Hospital Association urged Walz to implement a statewide mask mandate. Many cities in Minnesota, along with major retailers across the country, have already implemented face mask policies.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
