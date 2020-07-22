CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin families are cleaning up the damage from a tornado that touched down overnight.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was an EF-0 with winds up to 85 mph. It touched down in Cadott, located just east of Chippewa Falls.

The tornado uprooted trees, pushed a garage off its foundation and even tore the roof off a church. Someone found part of that roof more than a block away.

This past weekend, at least four confirmed tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

