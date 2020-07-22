Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman was killed, another was injured after a crash Tuesday morning in Athens Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 65, near 269th Avenue.
According to the state patrol, a 44-year-old Isanti woman was killed after her car was struck broadside by a northbound driver on Highway 65.
The other driver, a 23-year-old Rochester woman, was transported to Cambridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
