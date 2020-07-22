CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.

'Biggest Thing Is Making Sure We Play Our Style': Sky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy On Semifinals Matchup With Chicago Red Stars On CBS All AccessSky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy discuss the team's matchup with Chicago, the Challenge Cup to this point and how they've been staying entertained inside the bubble.

Without Fans, Will Baseball Feel Like Baseball? Sports Anchors Throw Caution On 'Strangest MLB Season Ever'MLB won't allow fans in the stadium on opening day and throughout the season, which will may affect the game on the field.