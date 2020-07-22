Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s office has charged a 22-year-old Ponsford man with allegedly beating a robbery victim with a cinder block on the White Earth Indian Reservation last month.
Wesley Robert Warren is accused of robbing and attacking the victim on June 3. He made his initial appearance Wednesday.
He’s charged with one count each of assault with intent to commit murder; assault with a dangerous weapon; assault resulting in serious bodily injury and robbery.
