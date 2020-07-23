Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of an 11-year-old boy was recovered from the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon in St. Paul after he went missing while swimming three days ago.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office says rescue crews were called to Hidden Falls Regional Park Tuesday night on a report of a boy in the water who had not resurfaced. Bystanders had also attempted to find the boy in the river before crews arrived.
Several agencies helped with the search, including the sheriff’s water patrol and dive team; a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter crew; and the volunteer groups Wings of Hope Search and Rescue and NorthStar Search and Rescue.
The sheriff’s office says the river’s swift current and its murkiness hampered the search effort.
