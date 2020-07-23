Comments
Here are resources for Minnesotans currently receiving unemployment benefits, some of which are set to expire in a few days.
A list of the top 30 jobs in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistance with job searching, resume writing, interview preparation, and more. Click here for details.
Information on food support, economic assistance, child care, health care, and other programs. Minnesotans can apply for these programs at the Department of Human Services website.
You must log in to post a comment.