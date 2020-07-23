Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After months of closure due to COVID-19, Como Zoo will reopen on July 29.
The opening will not come without changes: visitors must reserve one of the 250 spots beforehand and wear a face covering. Inside the zoo, organizers have created a one-way walking path beginning at Cleveland Court and ending at the Charlotte Partridge Ordway Japanese Garden.
Those who wish to only see the zoo can leave before entering the conservatory; those wishing to visit just the conservatory will have the option to bypass the zoo.
Como Zoo will be open every day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Reservations are valid for up to four people, including infants and children. To reserve your spot, click here.
