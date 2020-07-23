Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public’s help is being sought after a resident of a Burnsville group home went missing Saturday.
According to Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, 55-year-old Steve Condon eloped from his group home on Saturday. He is also new to the area and does not know the area.
“While Steve has a history of elopement, he has always been found or has returned to his home within 24 hours,” Lutheran Social Service of MN said.
Condon is described as a white man with medium build, black hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
