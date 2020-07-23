MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Miss those 90 degree temperatures and that tropical humidity? Well, they’re returning to Minnesota this weekend.
The National Weather Service has an excessive heat watch set to begin Friday afternoon and last through the evening. The watch covers central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, and counties along the North Dakota border.
Heat indexes up to 105 degrees are possible, forecasters say. Under such conditions, heat-related illnesses are a threat.
Those working or exercising outside Friday are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Children and pets should not be left unattended in cars for any amount of time.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the heat and humidity will last through the weekend, adding that there’s an increased chance for storms starting Saturday afternoon and extending into Sunday.
Relief from the heat will come Monday, when temperatures look to drop back down into the low 80s, which is about average for this time of year.
