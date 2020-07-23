MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 14 people, including a baby, were inside a van when it rolled in southeastern Minnesota Thursday.
According to the state patrol, shortly before 2 a.m., a 1999 Chevrolet Express van was traveling northbound on Highway 52 approaching Highway 60 near Zumbrota. That’s when the van left the roadway and rolled.
The driver — a 41-year-old Baraboo, Wisconsin, man — was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. All 13 other occupants were not wearing seatbelts.
Eleven people, with ages ranging from 17 to 56, were injured in the crash. A baby under 1 years old was uninjured. Another 17-year-old went to the hospital, but was not listed as injured.
Three people suffered life threatening injuries. The state patrol says they are a 33-year-old Minnesota woman, a 21-year-old man and a 40-year-old man — both of Wisconsin.
All occupants, besides the driver, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
